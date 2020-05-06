Kimberly Flores, as Thalía in a striped dress steals sighs. | Instagram Special

Kimberly Flores, as Thalía in striped dress leaves little to the imagination, for once again the wife of Edwin Luna again boasted the result of her exercise routines and her followers compared her to the Mexican singer for her tiny waist, will she be able to remove a rib?

Definitely Thalia It has inspired several women, both famous and their followers, to look impeccable figure. It is common to see her exercising and Kimberly Flores He is not far behind, but today the fence was blown up in a striped suit and a simple but very comfortable hairstyle to carry out all the activities of the day: some braids.

Kimberly Flores she started the morning with a lot of exercise, because despite the criticism she receives daily, she has followed her husband’s recommendation Edwin Luna about ignoring and focusing on what’s really important, her and her beautiful family.

The businesswoman invited her followers to see the routine of the day on her Facebook page, where she practically Kimberly Flores He lost his breath but it was worth it, because hours later he appeared impeccable from head to toe in a blue two-piece suit that gave something to talk about in social networks.

Kimberly Flores, inspired by Thalía’s waistband?

After spending time with their children in the pool to face the spring sun, Kimberly Flores He recorded a little with his son Damiancito for YouTube and followed with other exercise routines that his followers will soon be able to enjoy.

It was there that the braids and the white and blue striped suit showed the small waist of Kimberly FloresEven the ribs were noticeable, so comparisons with Thalía.

Kimberly Flores proudly wore her look of the day in Instagram and before going to rest, she shared details of the pedicure that she enjoyed at home, remembering that it is always a good time to spend time with yourself.

