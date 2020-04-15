Telemundo-

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kimberly Flores began her career as a model and dancer in her native Guatemalawhere did you meet Edwin Luna, starting a love story that ended at the altar and forming one of the most famous couples on social networks.

And it is precisely on your account Instagram where Kimberly She has shown that when it comes to showing her body, she is an expert and now that she celebrates her 33rd birthday we have set ourselves the task of collecting her hottest photos.

Bikinis, tight outfits and even an intimate photo of their wedding are part of this collection of images in which Edwin’s wife has left more than one with her mouth open and that is that her arduous routines in the gym and her discipline have made her brought very good results and you can see them in each of these postcards.

DO NOT MISS:

This is how Joana Figueroa, the beautiful daughter of Joan Sebastian, looks at 22 years old

Fabiola Campomanes, at 47, is a real temptation

Telemundo