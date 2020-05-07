Kimber Lee Makes Her Debut At Impact Wrestling

Kimber Lee makes her Impact Wrestling debut. After having spent a couple of years ago on NXT, the fighter made her debut yesterday at Impact.

A new fighter has been added to the Impact Wrestling Knockout division.

Kimber Lee made his debut tonight in a segment that led to the first official match being organized for the fighter who will face Havok next week.

Havok was the guest on this week’s Madison Rayne segment on Impact, and was asked about her loss to Rosemary at the Full Metal Mayhem Match and about Nevaeh’s appearance. Havok said that Nevaeh is an old friend but did not know what she was doing there.

Rayne told Havok that she had a friend of hers as a guest and gave way to Kimber Lee. It said it was new but that it was going to prove that it was the jewel in Impact’s crown. This did not please Havok who challenged her to a match for next week.

THATS RIGHT IM HERE !! AND ITS ABOUT DAMN TIME THE CROWN JEWEL SHOWED UP 👊🏻💥👑💎 #CrownJewel #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/0KjqU58CUv – Kimber Lee ⓥ (@ Kimber_Lee90) May 6, 2020

Kimber Lee before being at Impact has been one of the most acclaimed fighters on the US independent scene becoming hired by WWE in 2017. WWE decided to fire Abbey Laith her name at Vince McMahon’s company in 2018, and since then Kimber Lee had returned to the independent scene.

