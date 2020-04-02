Kimbely Loaiza kissed another woman, Juan de Dios Pantoja saw it all | Instagram

The youtuber and singer Kimberly Loaiza appears in a video that is circulating on the Internet where she appears kissing a woman, the impressive thing was that Juan de Dio Pantoja saw everything.

Another detail is that It wasn’t just a kiss It was repeated on more than one occasion, Juan de Dios, unable to give credit to what he saw, chose to remain silent.

You could think badly of the Greater Cuteness however don’t be scared, it was all due to challenges that the Jukilop and the Fenix ​​team did.

After the scandal that took place with some youtuber who worked for the Badabum company, they decided to create their own channel and be a single team called Team Fenix.

On some occasions Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja participate with them in some videos as happened with the present where they had to meet certain challenges 2 for each one being seven players in total.

“How likely is it? Extreme” It was the game of challenges that began between them were making a sock tea, eating cereal from the mouth of one of those present and kissing someone on the mouth that was not your partner.

In order to meet the challenges they had to choose between two options, 1 and 2 a person in addition to who would have to do the challenge should say a number and if they both agreed on the number they would have to do it forcibly and in the case of not matching the challenge it was not met.

When Kimberly took out one of her challenges, it was her chance to kiss someone on your left who is not your partner? the kiss touched him with Queen.

This is not the first time that Kimberly he kisses with someone else who is not Juan de Dios, the emotions were on the surface, and despite the fact that in the end a kiss occurred They did not consider it valid since they wanted it to last longer, so they ended up giving each other a second longer kiss.

