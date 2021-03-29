Kima’s cure to heal all evil by Juan de Dios Pantoja | Instagram

Recently Juan de Dios Pantoja shared a tender video where he showed his fans what the cure he had was Kima to solve any problems his dad had.

Since Kimberly loaiza announced her first pregnancy made her fans immediately feel love for who in a few months would be born and would be called Kima Sofía Pantoja Loaiza, the first-born of The Biggest Cuteness and Juan de Dios Pantoja.

His dad the musical artist Juan de Dios Pantoja shared a video on Tiktok where he appears lying in bed with his little girl who was very concentrated watching a cartoon on her iPad.

The plan of the interpreter of “16.19” song that he dedicated to his princess when he turned one year old, was to show his fans Kima’s reaction and response when he cried and what he did to make him stop crying.

While Kima was lying on the bed with her father watching his video Juan de Dios “began to cry”, of course this cry was false but she did not know, what the little girl did was get up to be able to kiss her on the cheek. his dad with the goal of calming him down a bit and stopping crying.

By doing this tender action, Juan de Dios immediately stopped crying and thanked his little girl for the gesture, who immediately leaned back to continue enjoying her video.

She already knows what the cure is for any illness that dad has, “he wrote.

Kima was wearing a nice outfit, it consisted of a lilac blouse with a very nice and cartoonish owl print, she also wore light green pants with several colored dots, her cute curls were combed in two ponytails like a whole little princess , plus a cute necklace with a butterfly.

As to JD Pantoja He looked cool, he had on a hangover shirt and black shorts without leaving aside his gold chain, the place where they were seems to be his room.

Despite the fact that Kima is not yet two years old, she has already become a mini celebrity like her parents and it is that thanks to the success and affection with which they share content where she appears, she caused her fans to admire her as well. her despite being so small.

Even though Juan de Dios Pantoja He shares content on his social networks constantly, although it is already quite popular in his publications, it grows even more when Kima appears in them and the same applies to Kim Loaiza.

Little Kima has developed a personality that falls in love with everyone who knows her, in addition to the people who see her in her parents’ publications, because in the comments, as well as in some Twitter publications, they do nothing more than highlight her beauty and her Thank you.

Since the little girl was born, some of the couple’s fans began to create fan page accounts on Instagram in honor of Kima, whenever a video, story or photograph of her was shared, it was practically certain that we would be seeing her on these pages.

According to credido, the eldest daughter of the Jukilop team, her fans get excited whenever she appears in one of her publications, because Kima inadvertently always finds a way to enchant the fans of Kim and Juan, like any girl her age, the occurrences she makes They are the most tender and surely we will continue to see it as she and her brother grow up.