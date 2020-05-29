Kima show off their beauty in cute video wearing overalls | Instagram

The daughter of the famous youtuber Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza the beautiful Kima Sofía appeared in one of her most tender videos because wearing a beautiful overalls captivated the followers of the older cutie.

The adorable little Kima daughter of Juan de Dios and Kimberly He could take the throne from his parents with his followers because he is such a celebrity that any of his photos or videos go viral.

It was Kimberly who shared through her stories on Instagram showing off the love of his life to Kima.

It may interest you: Juan de Dios Pantoja presumes that Kima likes heavy rock

Even though you have just 10 months old the little girl has already become a personality largely because her parents are two known and loved youtuber in addition to singers.

It was even more due to the fact that their parents have millions of followers who adore them. It was something automatic that they would also adore. Kima from before birth, even upon hearing the news that Kimberly was pregnant.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Both her father and mother spare no time to spend with her and above all to show off to daughter precious that have.

In the videos that Kimberly shared, little Kima appears with a yellow overall cake in short with flower prints They appear to be daisies, in addition to a white blouse with details on the sleeves and silver sneakers and her characteristic hairstyle, two beautiful little tails.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Kima Sofia | Instagram

It seems that Kima is not long before start walking Well, she can support herself a little, but with a little help.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Little Kima | Instagram

Maybe for Loaiza and Pantoja This confinement did them good, because now they have much more time to live with their little one and dedicate more attention and above all love.

Read also: Kimberly Loaiza shows off pajamas with Kima

.