The singer and youtuber Kimberly Loaiza shared videos where she and Kima appear, their beautiful daughter throwing kisses, showing off their most tender little baby.

Kima Sofia Pantoja Loaiza She still does not speak but she is already a celebrity thanks to the success of her parents, in addition to being extremely tender and very beautiful.

Kimberly does not often share photos and videos of kima But when she does, her daughter steals cameras because her fans adore her.

It is not uncommon for a publication either by Loaiza or her dad Juan de Dios Pantoja in which Kima appears immediately is made of thousands of like’s and even millions, because the little girl has won the hearts of the followers of both parents and one or the other internet user.

There are two videos that Kimberly shared, in the first it appears showing him Kima how to launch a « Little kiss » so that she repeats it to what Kima with great effort manages to do, although she lacks practice since she is just a baby of almost 11 months it works out very well.

In the second video, something that Kima surely does continuously is that the two are pulling the lengaAlthough it seems something that is not very funny, the two look really cute.

We can appreciate Kima wearing his two well-known tails, her hair looks a bit lighter as auburn and her curls didn’t look like this one before.

For his part, Kimberly wore loose hair and combed with some colored braids and « balls », it looked tender and fresh.

Both Kimberly and Juan de Dios presume their daughter to no more power and they do not fit of the happiness they feel to have her close to them, although apparently they are not, they will always be united by their beautiful daughter.

