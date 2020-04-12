Kima, Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza celebrate their 9th birthday | Instagram

The beautiful daughter of Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja: Kima Sofía Pantoja Loaiza turns nine months old, his parents celebrated it by sharing a tender video and above all delicious.

Kima has constantly become trend in social networks thanks in large part to her parents who share videos and photos where she appears.

However we cannot deny that she is an extremely beautiful baby, charismatic and above all happy because it is several occasions he has been seen laughing looking even more tender.

Both Kimberly and Juan de Dios they adore her, like her own friends, family and the followers of both have also joined, who often ask them about her and try to make her appear in her videos as well.

Thanks to the success they have had Pantoja and Loaiza In their respective careers, Kima has also managed to take part of it, since by having more and more followers, therefore, the beauty of the daughter they have becomes someone better known.

On some occasions she has surpassed her own parents’ fame, even since it became known that Kimberly was pregnant Kima was already news, as well as the course of her pregnancy and from the moment of her birth to the date she continues to fall in love with those who know her physically or digitally.

The video that Juanito shared, as Kimberly Loaiza refers to him, shows a cake in the shape of number nine, adding “who is nine months old today”, it is obvious that it is Kima Sofia, the cake is decorated with sweets and looks very cute.

Although so far they have not shared more photographs of kima to fulfill one more month of life, her followers are on the lookout for any news regarding her, as are her with her parents.

