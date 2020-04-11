Kima caused Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja to hit each other | Instagram

Any news related to youtuber Kimberly Loaiza or Juan de Dios Pantoja always becomes a trend, however, it is their little daughter Kima Sofía who is following in their footsteps, who recently caused them to hit each other.

Kima is barely eight months old, but like her parents, she is already a celabrity since from the moment it was known that Kimberly She was pregnant, she made news.

Both the fans of Loaiza and those of Pantoja adore her because she is really a beauty and although for the moment she still does not walk it was precisely that reason why Kimberly and Juan de Dios they hit each other.

It may interest you: Juan de Dios Pantoja boasts a mural of his family made in his house

Maybe you thought there was a lawsuit between them but no, on the contrary it was a mishap that they did not take into account and it just happened and Kima was the protagonist despite not being in the video that was shared.

It was through a new video on Tik tok that Kimberly shared in her official account, she met Juanito as she says, and they would start with a new challenge, where he took her by the waist and she began to walk on the wall and then on the ceiling, everything is clear with the help of Pantoja.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

As she began to walk on the roof, Kimberly excitedly laughed and if you remember a little about her house near the exit of the patio they have large glass doors, while Juan de Dios approached you could see the Kima walker that was attached to those doors .

When Juan de Dios and Kimberly approached not realizing the “vehicle” His daughter stepped on it and her feet got a little tangled causing her to lose her balance and drop Kimberly even though they both hit and fell on top of each other they were not seriously injured.

Read also: Kimberly Loaiza hits Juan de Dios Pantoja in his private parts

.