Kima and its darkest secrets affirm Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja | Instagam

Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja shared some “dark secrets” of their daughter Kima Sofía Pantoja Loaiza.

The Greater Cuteness shared in his new Youtube video some details of his daughter that his fans had been commenting on in his account Twitter.

After being absent for a time from his youtube channel Kimberly decided to return to her roots as Juan de Dios talked about with a video and what better way to do it in the company of her daughter and her fiancé.

Kim Sofia on several occasions he has starred in the most tender videos and photographs, all around his own social networks and stories in Instagram.

Her beautiful daughter is not yet a year old, she is barely eight months old and she has already become a celebrity because her famous parents do not stop sharing videos or photos of her beautiful and charming daughter.

Several questions that Kimberly was asked about her daughter, for example the stage that they considered more difficult as new parentsThe answer was when she was just born by Loaiza because she couldn’t do many things for her baby.

Juan de Dios is sometimes afraid to change her diaper because he believes that it could hurt her because for him she is a small flower.

At birth Kima weighed three kilos twelve grams, was Kimberly Who knew the exact weight in that data, the father failed, although since his daughter wakes up Pantoja has been playing with her all the time, besides being a very restless girl, she loves her parents and even dances her songs with a grace that not just anyone.

They comment that several companies have wanted Kima to be their image, however things have not flowed for that reason, their daughter has not appeared in commercial or promoting a baby product.

Perhaps they are not all the details that an admirer of the couple wanted to know, there are infinite questions that their followers surely asked, but the couple chose to sponsor perhaps the most repetitive ones.

