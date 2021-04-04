Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Brielle Honor Friend Killed in Hit and Run

Additionally, Kim took to her Instagram page to honor the 28 year old.

“We will miss your huge beautiful smile, constant jokes, cowboy boots and infamous shirts,” the Don’t Be Tardy star captioned her post. “You were always the life of the party !! One of the most genuine kind hearted people I have ever known. Always willing to help anyone anywhere. We love you Ethan and I will make sure justice is served.”

Kim then asked her followers to alert the authorities if they “know anything” regarding Ethan’s death.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, around 3 am ET officers responded to a report that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the northeast section of Piedmont Ave. and Lindbergh Dr. Once authorities arrived, they discovered an adult male was lying down in the roadway after being struck by a dark-colored Range Rover that they said left the scene.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.