Kim Jong Un’s uncle is considered a successor in North Korea by those leaders in Pyongyang who dismiss Kim Yo Jong because of his age and gender

By: Web Writing

Despite speculation that the sister of Kim Jong-Un and his closest confidant, Kim Yo Jong, could be the following in assume the leadership of North Korea, the uncle of the dictator Kim Pyong Il It has also become a possible successor, according to a report.

The 65-year-old man is the last known survivor of Hermit Kingdom founder Kim Il Sung, whose commemoration of the 108th birthday his grandson lost on April 15, sparking widespread rumors about his fate, Bloomberg News reported.

In the 1970s, Kim Pyong Il He was ignored by his half brother, Kim Jong II, who took charge of the rebel regime in 1994 and ruled until 2011.

The peripatetic Kim Pyong Il He ended up spending about 40 years as a diplomat in Hungary, Bulgaria, Finland, Poland and the Czech Republic before returning to his country last year.

Some observers of North Korea now they think they could catapult Kim Yo Jong to take control, mainly due to their gender in the male-dominated society, according to the media.

Thae Yong Ho, who was deputy ambassador for North Korea in the UK before defecting to the south in 2016, he told Bloomberg that leaders in Pyongyang would likely oppose handing over power to the sister younger than Kim Jong Un.

“The problem is that a North Korea led by Kim Yo Jong is unlikely to be sustainable,” said Thae, adding that a collective leadership with her as a figurehead could be a disaster.



“To avoid this, some of the leaders would try to bring back Kim Pyong Il, who is now under house arrest, at the center of power, “he said.

But others do not believe that Kim Pyong Il have a chance.

Kim Byeong-ki, a member of the intelligence committee of the South Korean parliament, said on social media Sunday that there was no indication that Kim Pyong Il could be the successor.

“I laugh at these theories,” he said.

When Kim Jong Un took power in 2011, he purged, executed his uncle Jang Song Thaek, and is believed to have ordered the murder of his exiled half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, in Malaysia.

The fact that Kim Pyong Il He came out unscathed may suggest Kim Jong Un never saw him as a credible adversary, Bloomberg reported.

He is now considered a contender by those who dismiss Kim Yo Jong Because of her age and gender, said Rachel Minyoung Lee, a former analyst at North Korea with the United States government.

“It is highly unlikely that he has the connections or the base of support that he needs to be the next North Korean leader,” he said.

“Kim Yo Jong has a special status in the regime, and I think in this case, her connection to the Kim family triumphs over her gender.”



Source: New York Post