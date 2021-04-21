Kim Kardashian’s unexpected connection to ‘Bridgerton’

The person in charge of revealing this information has been actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays the character of Penelope Featherington and who has taken to Twitter to send her the following message: “As the number one fan of ‘Bridgerton’, does Kim know Were the Kardashians a huge inspiration to the Featheringtons? “

Apparently, Nicola often talked about the media clan with her sisters and mother in fiction during costume fittings and Kim has not missed this opportunity to try to get an invitation to the filming set at all costs.

“WHAT? I’m freaking out. He tweeted me through my dedicated Bridgerton chat group. Could you attend any of the tryouts, please? It would mean everything to me!” Kim asked.