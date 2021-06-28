Kim Kardashian’s Skims to be Team USA’s Official Underwear Supplier at the Tokyo Olympics



Kim Kardashian.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / . / .

Kim kardashian announced that its Skims brand will serve as the official supplier of underwear and pajamas for Team USA at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, as well as the Paralympics.

“When I got the call to invite Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA, every moment I spent admiring the strength and energy of Olympians from the touchline came full circle,” the 40-year-old socialite tweeted.

And while this will be the first time a brand will be the team’s official underwear supplier, American athletes will also wear Ralph Lauren uniforms, as they have done since 2008.

Kardashian noted on social media her personal connection to the Olympics, since he grew up watching compete Caitlyn jenner.

“I traveled with my stepfather and my family to different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and the Caitlyn Jenner athletics competitions and at each stop I bought an Olympic shirt as a souvenir,” the businesswoman recalled.

Soccer star Alex Morgan; basketball player A’ja Wilson; Paralympic athlete Scout Bassett; swimmer Haley Anderson and track and field athlete Dalilah Muhammad were chosen to model the designs in a new ad campaign.

(Swipe to see the photos)

Designs include bralettes, boxer briefs, tank tops, underpants, Tshirts, socks, leggings and more, all stamped with the United States flag and Olympic rings.

Kardashian also revealed that fans will be able to purchase the pieces as part of a special collection on the Skims website.

BY: Rodolfo G. Zubieta