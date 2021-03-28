Kim Kardashian’s sister surprises in the snow with a swimsuit | AFP

The beautiful socialite Kim Kardashian has always been characterized by sharing content that always attracts attention, however, it seems that one of her sisters has managed to overcome it because she shared a publication in which she appears showing her figure in the snow while wearing a Swimwear.

Although each of the members of the clan Kardashian jenner They have different personalities, they all agree on something, they tend to show off their beautiful figures without any shame through their social media posts.

Perhaps the most characteristic so far has been the young social media celebrity and businesswoman Kylie jenner, who in the family is the one with the highest number of publications on Instagram, then we will show you a comparison between the sisters until today:

Kylie Jenner has 6,674 posts

Kim Kardashian has 5,456 posts

Kourtney Kardashian has 4, 113 posts

Khloé Kardashian 3, 872 posts

Kendall Jenner has 2,938 posts

At the same time, it is the younger sister of the clan that has the largest number of followers in the application, so far it has 223 million followers, followed by Kim Kardashian with 212 million respectively.

However, perhaps many would immediately think that the person who took this type of photos would be the youngest of the clan, despite this many will be surprised by this refusal because in reality it was the other extreme, it has been Kourtney kardashian the older sister who surprised with these images.

Nine hours ago that publication was made on his official Instagram account where he has 114 million followers, it was a total of 3 photos in which he appears wearing his figure in a rather tiny and striking silver swimsuit, especially because it stands out among the snow.

In addition, he was accompanied by white plush boots to withstand the cold, a long jacket and a white Texan, all in combination with the beautiful forest of Aspen where he was taking these photos.

In the first photo she is not wearing the jacket so you can see her complete figure, Kourtney is a little on her back, immediately you can see that her swimsuit is lost a bit among her later charms, drawing even more the attention of her fans concentrating on this part of her body.

In the second image, when you see her immediately, you could think that she is her younger sister Kim because they are both very similar and part of the jacket she is wearing covers her curves but not in their entirety, also because her face also cannot be distinguished. perfection because her hair covers part of it.

Perhaps for many the third image was the best of all, due to the perspective in which it was taken, leaving the older sister of the Kardashian Jenner in the foreground, with some pine trees behind her, highlighting the photographs even more.

After nine hours since its publication, the businesswoman and model managed to collect more than a million and a half like’s and a total of 7,700 comments so far this because it is really shocking to see someone dare to take this type of Photographs In such freezing weather

For a few days, the socialite and businesswoman has been enjoying this vacation with her children, because this is not the first publication she shares in this snowy paradise, two days before she had been with her little ones enjoying the snow while they were skiing very happy .