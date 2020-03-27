The socialite boasts of having a great physique, which is the product of a healthy exercise routine

Kim Kardashian.





Kim Kardashian one of the most voluptuous of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the socialite has always boasted of having an enviable body and staying healthy. But what is their secret? Here we leave you a revelation he made a while ago.

Next to his coach, Melissa Alcantara, the also businesswoman has shared time in the gym and exercise routines. Your coach cares about giving you the best glute and leg routines so that it stays radiant and beautiful. And she presumes this on her social networks.

The secret is to give yourself enough rest times to make the body recover and relax from physical activity. In a post Kim shared last year she commented that she stops lifting weights a couple of weeks every six months.

The truth is that nothing in excess is good and Kim knows it. The socialite is fortunate to be able to take time to rest and recover, perhaps in those periods where she does not train as intensively. Give yourself a space for your beauty treatments that should be done at midnight.

