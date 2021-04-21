Kim Kardashian’s neon swimsuit highlights her beautiful curves! | AFP

The well-known socialite, businesswoman and American model Kim Kardashian once again to her followers while showing off her cute charms and voluptuous curves in a video, all this wearing a tiny swimsuit two-piece in neon color.

For a few weeks, great personalities and celebrities such as Kylie Jenner’s older sister who have chosen to wear this type of neon swimsuit, surely and as usual Kim kardashian will impose fashion again.

For the simple fact that the owner of the brand SKIMS use a style of garments, swimsuits or footwear that is out of the ordinary, in many cases it becomes a trend.

Once we see her wearing it on her official Instagram account, little time passes when other personalities or her own followers start wearing clothes similar to those she has just shared on any of her social networks, something that has worked perfectly for her. .

Also read: Georgina Rodríguez will have a new project with Netflix!

Although it should be noted that it seems that several stars of entertainment, music, cinema and even recognized models have agreed to use this type of garment for the beach, the closest example is her own Kylie jenner, who is also joined by singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, young actress Millie Bobby Brown, Shakira and even Demi Rose, among a couple of other names.

Although it should be noted that this type of news has been shared for five weeks (approximately) to date in different media, to the surprise of many, Kim Kardashian herself shared this video on Instagram 24 weeks ago.

It may interest you: Kim Kardashian looks in striking outfit Delineate her figure!

That’s right, the beautiful businesswoman since a little before October 30, the day she shared the videoShe was already showing off her curves with these neon-colored garments that today have become so popular, it is curious truth, it is not simply to impose fashion but also that the model is one step ahead.

Surely she has an excellent fashion consultant or it may also be that she also has excellent taste and manages to look avant-garde.

The place where the still wife of Kanye west It was a beach, although you can’t see much about the place where the little that you see was, although at the bottom of the video we see some large palm trees, the water certainly looks beautiful and it looks quite calm.

Read also: Bra charms, Kylie Jenner looks elegant dressed in black

The businesswoman was not alone in the place if several people were not also in the water, apparently they did not know her because each of the people who by the way were 4 around, Kim is preparing to get out of the water little by little , as he does so, the neon swimsuit that I was using.

This two-piece swimsuit, despite being somewhat simple, immediately attracted attention due to the color that it is wearing and especially because its curves stand out in these two garments, its characteristic and striking figure manages to provoke several sighs in its fans.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

In the background of the video you can hear the song of the singer, songwriter and pianist Nina Simone with her melody Feeling Good, and suddenly we see the video a little slower when leaving the water caused Kim Kardashian to look even more amazing.

The publication that he shared on October 30, 2020 already has 5 million 808 thousand 731 reproductions where his more than 215 million followers were fascinated to see it, it would not be a surprise that each of his fans have repeated the video in more than an occasion.