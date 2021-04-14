Kim Kardashian’s mom talks about her ex Caitlyn Jenner: “She is the father of my daughters”

The ex-marriage formed by Kris Jenner, matriarch of the Kardashian clan, and Caitlyn Jenner, who was her husband for several decades before their final separation in 2015, today maintains a relationship based on the most absolute cordiality and mutual respect, as the former has assured in her last public intervention.

After an understandable period of estrangement derived from the end of their coexistence and love relationship, the two women have managed to restore balance in their day-to-day lives thanks to the affection and admiration they profess for each other.as well as their parentage to television stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

“I believe that our relationship is marked by mutual respect. She is the father of my daughters, and I think that explains everything“, Has assured the most famous ‘momager’ in the world of entertainment in conversation with the weekly magazine of the Wall Street Journal. Kris, also mother of controversy Kim kardashian, has always stressed that the most important thing for her is that there is true peace in her family, although she knows that the drama tends to constantly haunt them, hence also much of the success of the famous reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The 65-year-old businesswoman has also acknowledged in her interview that it took her a lot of time and effort to “process” the changes that she experienced in that year 2015, since her return to singleness was accompanied by the media gender transition that led until then husband in the eyes of the whole world. “The truth is that we did not know how to process all this. It was a shock and it became very real. It was something we had to absorb and try to understand from the outside. I think we have learned a lot since then“, Has admitted.

