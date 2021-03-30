Kim Kardashian’s model highlights her figure in several photos

Kim Kardashian model highlights her figure in several photos | AFP

Highlighting your curves with one of your models SKIMS Socialite Kim Kardashian captured all the eyes of her followers with these new photos.

Kim kardashian Kylie Jenner’s older sister is characterized by always leaving her fans more than shocked and also by making them sigh with her constant posts where she shows off her curves without regret.

On this occasion, approximately 13 hours ago that the Instagram celebrity as well as the celebrity, shared a new publication on his official Instagram account in which there were a total of 4 different images with which he managed to get more than several of his fans out of a sigh for her.

Read also: In body! Anastasia Kvitko shows off figure in suggestive video

It seems that Kim Kardashian still wife apparently of rapper Kanye West is in a kind of warehouse or studio where there are several of his models, the design as she shared it in her description is “SKIMS Terry“This is probably the name of this clothing line.

It may interest you: Kim Kardashian’s swimsuit It looks like her second skin!

In the first image we see her walking on tiptoe while accommodating a kind of plush sack, in her pretty figure she wears two pieces that seemed to be made of cotton fabric, they looked quite comfortable and of her perfect size.

In the second image she appears again with the same outfit but she is in front of a mirror and with a coffee in one of her hands, she seems to be verifying her beauty while posing very flirtatious, behind the second daughter of Kris Jenner there are several clothes of its SKIMS line.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS, CLICK HERE.

Kim appears in the third image sitting resting on a comfortable bench with wide buttocks and cushions that also add a touch of glamor, what was believed to be a jacket ended up being a robe because she was wearing the same thing but this one already had it tied to her waist showing off her shapely legs.

In the fourth image appears the older sister of Kendall jenner Wearing leggings of the same tone as her top, this seems to be the same one she has worn since the beginning of the publication, with more than one million 600 thousand “Likes”, the beautiful celebrity of social networks once again makes an excellent promotion of her products by simply posting on Instagram.

Read also: Open her robe! Mia Khalifa enjoys showing off her charms

On this occasion, he managed to direct the attention of his fans to his clothes, to achieve this he decided to wear his hair gathered in a high and long braid, in addition to natural makeup, which is why he made sure that his figure was completely the protagonist of the content you shared.

For years Kim Kardashian has been a source of inspiration for millions, both with her life as a celebrity as well as as a businesswoman as she has managed to develop perfectly in the industry.

At every opportunity she promotes each of her companies, whether she is the main model or sometimes with the help of her own sisters with whom she has also launched some collaborations.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

The beautiful 40-year-old businesswoman has so far 6,184 comments from her fans, one that stood out in view is from the Mexican model and actress Isabel Madow, who continually tends to comment on the publications of various celebrities as well. than her.

Other comments that appear at the beginning of the publication are from the socialite’s own accounts, one of them is from SKIMS and the second from the official family site, there is a varied content in this account that apparently is not very well known because it has only one million 300 thousand followers.