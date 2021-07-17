Kim Kardashian’s “Messy Layers” Haircut Is Giving Jared Leto Vibes

Hot on the heels of her Rachel Green – inspired ’90s bob, Kim Kardashian is back with a new “messy layers” hairstyle.

We know Kimmy loves to switch up her hair length with extensions and hairpieces, so we weren’t surprised that her shoulder-skimming bob didn’t last long, but we were a little surprised with her latest style inspiration. Her go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton shared a picture of his latest work, coining Kim’s new look “messy layers.”

Unfortunately, we don’t have Chris on speed dial, but if we did, we’d ask him how he created the bedhead texture we’ve spent our entire life attempting and failing to achieve! We’d also ask him if the OG bedhead-wearer Jared Leto was the inspiration behind this look… because if Kim was about to go on a desert retreat, we wouldn’t be in the least bit surprised.

If you haven’t gotten on the layers train yet, don’t worry — you’re most definitely not too late. If Kim’s cut isn’t your thing, Kendall Jenner just debuted a new shag style on the front cover of Elle magazine.

Or you could go full-on Princess Diana / Miley Cyrus….

Laura Capon Senior Fashion & Beauty Writer Laura writes about everything beauty and fashion related for Cosmopolitan UK and specialises in makeup, plus-size fashion and the world of YouTube.

