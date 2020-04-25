It seems that Kim and Jennifer López have something very big in common …

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer López They have a common point around their popular physical beauty, and everything lies in one of the most prominent curves of their anatomy.

Today through Instagram fans can appreciate, in a different way, Kim Kardashian’s butt, and all thanks to her bathrobe. Which fell down her back and was supported on her butt.

Under the bathrobe you can see the nude bodysuit that she wore to promote her new business collaboration with her mother Kris Jenner, for the launch of her new perfume “KKW X KRIS”, which is now available for purchase.

View this post on Instagram Flashback to my KKW X KRIS fragrance shoot. It’s available now on kkwfragrance.com @kkwfragrance A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 24, 2020 at 10:43 am PDT

On the other hand, it should be noted that in recent months, thanks to the success and popularity of Skims, Kim has been able to maintain the daring publications for being one of the official models of her underwear brand.

View this post on Instagram Get back to basics with @SKIMS Smooth Essentials – a curated collection of super smooth styles with a second-skin fit. Shop SKIMS Smooth Essentials in 5 tonal shades and in sizes XXS – 4X on April 8 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST exclusively at SKIMS.COM. Join the waitlist now to receive early access to shop. A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:09 am PDT

View this post on Instagram Solutionwear Restock – Coming on March 30 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST. To support mothers and children in need during this time, @SKIMS is committed to donating $ 1M to families. A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 28, 2020 at 9:17 pm PDT

The latest installment of its Skims line corresponds to its “Stretch Rib collection”.

View this post on Instagram Designed with supportive ribbed fabric that moves and stretches with your body, shop SKIMS Stretch Rib now at SKIMS.COM and enjoy free shipping on domestic orders over $ 75. A post shared by SKIMS (@skims) on Apr 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm PDT

Shakira’s “Waka Waka” becomes a hymn for many who fight coronavirus

Myrka Dellanos and the transparent neckline that got her in trouble due to the lack of bra

Alicia Machado and her topless in Playboy

Adamari López does not convince with her white shirt and makeup

.