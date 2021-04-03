Kim Kardashian will lend her voice for the film of one of the most popular animated series



Kim Kardashian.

Photo: David Livingston / Getty Images

Kim kardashian is undoubtedly one of the most successful celebrities. Her desire to improve herself did not stop her, she even resumed her studies to be a lawyer and now you can add ‘voice actress’ to your achievements list.

And it is that recently It was announced that he will lend his voice to a new character for a film of the famous animated series ‘Paw Patrol’ who will star alongside other big names like Tyler Perry, Dax Shepard and Jimmy Kimmel.

“Who Kim will play is a new character that was created for her specifically in the movie,” a source told the magazine. PEOPLE.

this cast is on a roll! can’t wait for PAW Patrol: The Movie! #KCA 🐾 pic.twitter.com/56aHcY96kz – Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 14, 2021

It is a fact that they will join the recurring characters of the show, which is about a group of search and rescue dogs that protect ‘Adventure Bay’, a role that most excites her four children.

“We had a great time working on this movie. My children can hardly believe it when I told them that I was going to participate in it, “he said in his appearance at the Kids Choice Awards on March 13 to give an exclusive preview of the animated film.

The animated series Paw Patrol debuted in 2013 on the Nick Jr. It is seen in more than 160 countries, making it one of the biggest hits of children’s series and it is known that this new film directed by Cal Brunker will be released in August 2021. So we only have to wait a few months to find out who Kim gave life to.

Keep reading: Michelle Obama had the best answer to a driver’s question about her sex life