Spotify has welcomed Kim Kardashian, who will now feature a podcast within the platform.

Spotify has become a benchmark in podcast generation, a segment that was previously led by Apple.

The generation of streaming content has been a winning trend in recent times.

Podcasts have become the most popular content format on the streaming market, as demand for this content has intensified due to the value proposition it offers.

An estimate from Music Business Worldwide warns of the investment Spotify It is doing in this segment, so it has made a series of podcasts that attract attention for the value they have achieved. Recently acquired Anchor FM for $ 154 million, while Gimlet Media It was acquired by the platform for $ 195 million, followed by Parcast for 55 million dollars and The Ringer in the amount of $ 196 million.

Kim Kardashian arrives on Spotify

Spotify has reached an agreement with Kim Kardashian and the famous influencer will have a podcast on the famous streaming platform.

As we saw in the figures mentioned at the beginning of this note, podcasts have become one of Spotify’s most recent investments, making it evident that it seeks to consolidate itself in this segment, where it had not been able to do so.

One of the topics that Kardashian has been passionate about lately has been the study of Law and it will be precisely this segment in which the famous Kardashian personal brand will now be extended, whose image we have already become accustomed to seeing in areas such as the style of life or beauty.

This new area that Kardashian will exploit, will put aside his frivolous profile and will devote himself to talking about unjust convictions, as well as the reform of the penal system.

As part of this new facet of Kardashian, the controversial influencer continues her social work with victims of injustices, a topic in which she had previously invested in a campaign to free 17 prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment.

Kardashian’s interest in legal issues and his study has grown since he intervened in the release of Alice Marie Johnson, who was facing a life sentence for becoming involved in drug trafficking.

On that occasion Kardashian herself met with President Donald Trump, whom her husband Kanye West is sympathetic to and after this meeting, Johnson was condoned.

Derived from this meeting, Kardashian’s interest in law increased, as his relationship with politicians and justice practitioners also increased.

“I felt like I wanted to be able to fight for the people who have paid their dues to society. I felt that the system could be very different, and I wanted to fight to solve it, and if I knew more, I could do more ”, have been one of the many statements by Kardashian in this regard.

Podcast, winning content

The influence of podcasts today has been largely due to the interest they have achieved in audiences, which have made these contents as key allies in the management of their talents.

The profile and information that is distributed through this format is one that has been distinguished internationally, as it has become a benchmark of value in the market, a market that has found an opportunity for growth driven by content and obviously guided by communication.

