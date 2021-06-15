Kim Kardashian, what do you think of Kanye West and Iria Shayk?

Kanye West appears to have turned the page on his divorce from Kim Kardashian. In order to celebrate his 44th birthday, the singer had a great time on a trip to France, where he met several friends. However, what drew attention was how affectionate and close he was to supermodel Irina Shayk, whom he has known for more than a decade. But, what does Kim think about this new romance that comes less than half a year after announcing their separation?

Kim Kardashian just congratulated her ex on his birthday and did so with a photo of her children

According to E! News, Kim is aware of the rumors surrounding the personal life of the father of her four children. “You’ve heard about Kanye and Irina, but you don’t care”said a person close to the businesswoman behind KKW Beauty. “If it doesn’t affect her kids, she doesn’t care who Kanye hangs out with,” he added.

For her part, Kim remains single, according to the website. “No hurry. Her priority is definitely her children and being a great mom ”, assured the relative. Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian’s sister also showed that there is a cordial relationship between her and her still husband. For Kanye’s birthday, Kim posted a cute family postcard with her three older children and wrote, “Happy Birthday. I love you forever!”.

At the beginning of the year the whole world knew about Kimye's decision: they were separated and about to get divorced

Kim will always have a place in the heart for Kanye, although in recent months it was impossible for her to keep up with her husband, as she expressed in one of the last chapters of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. “He should have a wife who supports his every move and travel with him and do everything and I can’t,” Kim confessed through tears. “I feel like a failure and it’s like a third marriage. Yes, I feel like a loser. But I can’t even think about it. I want to be happy!”.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk

Contrary to what it might seem, Kanye and Irina have known each other for more than a decade. The model walked Kanye’s runway at Paris Fashion Week in 2012, and was featured in the Power music video in 2010. Kanye even mentioned her in his song Christian Dior Denim Flow.

Irina and Kanye West have been friends for years before the romance rumors started