Kim Kardashian wears only fake or borrowed diamonds and does not allow money in her home safe



Kim Kardashian.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / . / .

The traumatic experience that Kim Kardashian lived in Paris five years agoWhen she was held at gunpoint in her hotel room to steal the ten million dollar jewelry she had brought with her on the trip, she completely changed her lifestyle.

First, the celebrity stopped making ‘real-time’ posts on her social media that could help any potential thief to locate her, and he also tightened surveillance around his home. In fact, he came to admit that he couldn’t sleep if there wasn’t at least one bodyguard on the other side of his bedroom door.

On the other hand, Kim developed a kind of diamond phobia because he associated them with the ordeal that had happened and did not even try to replace the ones he had asked for, although recently he has been encouraged to start wearing them again, as long as they are not his.

“When it comes to jewelry, if I wear any, they are always loaned. Or false“, He has confessed to the presenter Andy Cohen. “Nothing expensive comes into my house. I have the security team take it all off me first. I can’t sleep if there is jewelry in the safe, or money, or anything else“, has added.

