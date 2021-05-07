Kim Kardashian wears new blonde look posing in tiny black trikini

The famous socialite Kim kradashian He surprised his 218 million Instagram fans with a radical makeover. And although he did not share the reason why he did it, he did take the opportunity to upload a shocking photo that is all the rage.

This Thursday, the businesswoman was also shown with long blonde hair, sheathed in a tight and low cut trikini black with which he exhibited a flat abdomen, shapely legs and his famous hips, on an exercise machine.

As expected, the celebrity’s postcard has accumulated in a few hours more than 2.3 million red hearts and 15 thousand comments.

In a previous post, Kim Kardashian showed several images from one of her nights out, where she flaunted her beauty with a tight skirt, strappy sneakers and a blouse above her waist with a neckline at the back.

