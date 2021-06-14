Kim Kardashian wears exotic black corset and highlights her figure | .

Businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian shared a publication in which she is shown wearing a flirty corset that highlighted her enormous charms, this because it fits her figure perfectly.

There were several Photos The ones he shared in his publication on his official Instagram account, in it he appears in four flirty photographs wearing this striking and even a little strange look.

Seven hours ago he began to delight his followers wearing his exquisite figure as she usually does, the model, businesswoman and influencer and one of the most important celebrities of the American show business in the country.

In addition to this rather rare and at the same time captivating corset Kim kardashian She was wearing moss green pants and sneakers of a similar tone, this garment was quite simple, although it was not tight to her legs it was not unpleasant to look at, in fact it made her look elegant.

Accompanying the pants and made with the same fabric, Kylie Jenner’s older sister had on a jacket, which you did not see until you paid attention to the image, it is worth mentioning that the room in which she was also had furniture of the same tone than her outfit.

In the first photo we see part of the room and in the background two beautiful paintings of two women who by the way had nothing on top, we also noticed that Kim’s makeup matched her corset, it had outlines and some details of “organic” shapes

Although they did not appear as much in the photos, in the first image we also noticed a small and interesting detail and that is that her nails had the same organic shapes as her outline and the upper part of her corset.

In the second photo we noticed that both the bed with its pillows matched the room, the carpet, the footboard and the walls had the same color, it was a monochromatic room that surely to some it would seem somewhat exaggerated and to others it would be a fabulous lake , who wouldn’t want to have their own room with their favorite color infused into every inch of it.

The only different thing we found was the back of the bed and the legs of the bed foot, both had a golden hue, but a little darker that combined perfectly with the rest.

Undoubtedly, what most attracted attention was precisely the corset that, although it was black, also had some parts in green in the lower piece, which by the way were lost among “its parts”, her hair had an important place with this look, On top it was combed and very straight, as they approached the ends we began to see some waves and at the end of these they were messy but just as impressive.

Again we found her nails in the third image, Kim Kardashian was showing them a bit because she had both hands above her head so we immediately noticed her strange and unusual shapes.

In the last photograph we see the still wife of Kanye west With a close-up of her corset, a closer look at it shows that it is held only by the waist of the businesswoman, that is, it only has one front part and is not supported from the other side.

“Lucky” was the description that he wrote in his publication that has more than 2 and a half million red hearts in addition to 14.3 thousand comments where some of his fans affirm that this look is sensational.