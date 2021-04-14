Kim Kardashian wears diamond necklace wearing flirty top! | EFE

The socialite American Kim Kardashian got a new Diamond necklace which is impressive, very excited she shared the photo on Instagram, although this is quite striking, her cute charms are too and they looked spectacular with the top she was wearing.

As you well know Kim kardashian He is one of the most influential celebrities in the United States and perhaps other parts of the world, which is why he has become one of the personalities with the largest number of followers around the world.

For this reason, it is said that in each of his publications he tends to earn millions of dollars with a single of his photos, perhaps he does it promoting some important brands as happened in the most recent publication five hours ago.

Kylie Jenner’s older sister has over 214 million followers on Instagram, by publishing your photo and tagging the jewelry store that provided you with the aforementioned diamond necklace, by doing this surely more than one of your followers would immediately go to the jewelry account to learn a little more about the work they do with the diamonds.

Although apparently the necklace is something “simple”, when you pay a little attention to it, you immediately notice the hard work they did to make it, it is always impressive to see any type of jewel, however, being a diamond it still attracts more attention.

As Kim Kardashian shared the jewelry account when opening it, we see that an hour later they posted 2 photos and a video in case Internet users wanted to know a little more about the beautiful necklace.

In the first photo we see Kim Kardashian with a gray top with thin straps, she wears a slightly natural makeup, her eyelashes look spectacular, she is wearing her hair loose and it seems that she is in her closet, because behind her we find a lot of hanging clothes.

The second image of the publication is a close up where you can see the necklace more closely, below it we see a tie, shirt and a jacket, all in blue tones except for the shirt that is white, then we see some details of the beautiful stones that form a kind of link to be part of a chain.

In the video we see the same necklace look with a little more detail, it is actually quite impressive, especially for the details it has, it looks perfect in sight and on the neck of the socialite even much more.

The jewelry account Jay feder It has more than 17 thousand 700 followers on Instagram, and also more than 2 thousand publications, in most of them some works are appreciated not only in necklaces but also other accessories, surely when the businesswoman and model promote them, it is likely that some Internet users have decided to follow the account.

In the description of the publication of a jewelry they affirm that the diamond necklace that Kim Kardashain is wearing was personalized, which is not surprising because, being a celebrity of the show business, many companies and large brands are interested in collaborating with the businesswoman and in order to do so they tend to give her impressive and often personalized gifts.

The publication made by the jewelry has just over two thousand like’s, while the one made by the socialite is around one million 300 thousand like’s and just over 7 thousand comments, this is undoubtedly a fairly wide difference, but without He will no doubt end up giving Jay Feder great attention.