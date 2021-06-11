Kim Kardashian wants to be happy, now after her third divorce Kim just wants to find pure happiness

Kim Kardashian defined herself a few days ago as a “loser” while sobbing and venting about the “failure” that her decision to divorce for the third time, in this case from the famous rapper Kanye West, meant for her, father of his four offspring. Such a scene corresponds to the penultimate episode of the current season of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, broadcast last week but recorded at the end of last year.

However, in the last of the chapters issued, Kris Jenner’s daughter has adopted a less self-critical and slightly more optimistic tone to value the end of her seven-year marriage to the artist. This time, Kim has revealed that the main objective of her divorce process lies in the need to find “total happiness” in his day to day, although almost simultaneously he has admitted that this goal is perhaps too high and even unfeasible in the world we live in.

“I just want to have total happiness. Obviously, I know that complete happiness is something impossible to achieve, but if I could have it at least most of the time … That’s what I want to achieve ”, he expressed in a moment of confidences with the matriarch of the clan. “I don’t care what it costs me to achieve it, I want my purest happiness and that’s what I have to work on: find out how to get there ”, he added.

In a fit of self-affirmation, the also businesswoman and designer has claimed her right to achieve any goal she sets herself, especially after having silenced so many critics, in addition to having discredited so many ridicules, in relation to her talent and abilities. “I have worked very hard in life to achieve everything I have wanted, and I have managed to live up to my own expectations while exceeding those of many people. I’ve done ten times more than I thought was humanly possible, but now I have no one to share that life with“, Has reflected.

