Kim Kardashian uses Mexican design to visit the Vatican, chose Barragán

“Baticano”, they wrote to accompany the photos of Kim walking through the Vatican in Barragán. The brand was founded in 2016 by Victor Barragán in New York.

In the meantime, Kate moss opted for a total look in black with a lace dress and a satin blouse on top.

For its part the daughter of supermodel, Lila GraceIn style, she wore a long blue satin dress with a black blazer on top, sandals and a Prada bag.

Kim Kardashian looks starstruck as she joins ‘icon’ Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace to tour the Vatican https://t.co/uEeDpMQ4jO – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 29, 2021

However, due to the strict dress code in the Sistine Chapel, they reported that to enter, Kardashian had to completely cover her dress in a black leather coat when he walked in to the residence of Pope Francis.

The paparazzi captured Kim, Kate and Lila on a tour of the Vatican and there are many photos of them together in the van that transported them. Click here to see all the photos of the models at the Catholic Church headquarters.