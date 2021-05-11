Kim Kardashian upsets Instagram posing in a bikini from the beach

As long as Kim kardashian shares a publication for his 219 million followers of Instagram unleashes a stir. On this occasion, which was no exception, the socialite uploaded a daring photo that has exceeded more than two million 686 thousand ‘likes’.

In the heart-stopping postcard, you can see the businesswoman also on a white sand beach, wasting sensuality for the camera lens, while exposing her lush curves posing in a tiny bikini.

As expected, the comments and compliments to highlight how good he looks, were immediate and were manifested by tens of thousands.

Just a few days ago, Kim Kardashian had already stirred up the famous social network, by allowing herself to be admired with a blonde hair look and wearing a tight trikini that only covers the most essential of her body.

