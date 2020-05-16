Kim Kardashian uploads photo with her nephew and they tell him he looks like a man in crisis | Insagram

Kim Kardashian uploads a photo with her nephew and they tell him he looks like a 48-year-old man. The popular socialite got unexpected reactions after uploading her social networks a photograph in which he appears with his 10-year-old nephew Mason, the photo became popular immediately but the taunts were immediate.

The eldest son of Kourtney Kardashian He is only 10 years old and has become a trend for recently revealing some family secrets through a live that his mother has made, but this time it is on everyone’s lips after some Instagram users made fun of his appearance.

Kim Kardashian uploaded a photograph of her with Mason who wears a white sweatshirt, while his pretty aunt hugs him. The publication received millions of I love it and thousands of comments just a few hours after being published, but the strangest thing is that there are those who say that Mason does not look like a child.

Some of Kim Kardashian’s followers claim that little Mason has the face of a middle-aged adult or even they assure that they do not know if he is 8 or 48 years old, these comments have had reactions from other users, some share the same thought and others come to his defense.

There are those who also assure that they are the ravages of being the son of Kourtney Kardashian who recently had a strong dispute with Kim Kardashian in one of the chapters of his popular program Keeping up with the Kardashian, in which they ended up to the blows and, so he had decided not to be part of the show anymore.

