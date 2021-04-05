Kim Kardashian unleashes the madness in networks by showing off her figure with a daring swimsuit

The American businesswoman and model, Kim kardashian, it did not take long to pamper his millions of followers on social networks again. A few days ago, he had impressed his fans with a daring photo; however, he did it again a few hours ago.

Since announcing her divorce from the rapper, Kanye west, the socialite has taken a break and has enjoyed these weeks, where she has been seen spending her free time on the beach.

A few hours ago, the 40-year-old model showed off her figure with a tiny black baller that pink sighs in a matter of hours. Next to the pool and with a beautiful landscape in the background, the photo reached just over six million likes and thousands of comments.

As if that were not enough, a few hours ago, she again showed off her silhouette with an elegant swimsuit while posing on the stairs. His recent photos have unleashed the madness in social networks, since, they have gone viral in a matter of minutes, making it clear that he is better than ever.