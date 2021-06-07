Kim Kardashian took a family portrait with her children and left Kanye West out while they were still together



Kim Kardashian left out Kanye West in the new family portrait.

Photo: KAREN MINASYAN / .. / .

TV star Kim Kardashian has published a touching family portrait on his Instagram account to kick off the summer season. In the artistic image, taken in black and white and presided over by the angelic clothes of all, conspicuous by his absence, that is, he was left out, the father of the creatures, rapper Kanye West, with whom the celebrity is now mired in a ‘hermetic’ divorce process.

“Baby love” has limited herself to writing the also businesswoman to title such an adorable picture, which already reveals the photogenic character of the little North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, who sleeps peacefully on the arm of her mother, who a in turn, he casts a serene and very smiling look at the camera. Taking into account that the youngest of the house appears in his newborn stage, it is clear that the image was taken shortly after May 2019, when Kim and Kanye West they were still together so it was her own decision to leave it out of the family portrait.

Vanessa Bryant, widow of late basketball player Kobe Bryant, has been one of the many celebrities who has wanted congratulate Kim for such a beautiful pose in the company of all her brood. The publication is already close to three million ‘likes’ and, more importantly, it seems to consolidate the new stage of ‘liberation’ and regained independence that has begun Kim Kardashian after her separation from the musician, in which the socialite is fully focused on her children and her brand-new television projects, as well as those framed in the fashion sector.

Even though Kanye does not appear in the portrait, he does appear in the last chapter of “The Keeping Up with The Kardashians.” It was three years that he did not want to appear on the television show But now in the last season he wanted to go out just when he was in the middle of a crisis with Kim.

The rapper appeared to give a birthday surprise to his ex-mother-in-law Kris Jenner. We already know that they both get along excellently. It turns out that Kim wanted to surprise his mother by making an exhibition of the 65 outfits that he has worn the most and the one who helped make it all happen was Kanye himself.

Justp on the same tv show Kim appeared crying with her sister Khloé Kardashian and called herself a loser and a failure it says that: “This is the third marriage that I have to f ******.”