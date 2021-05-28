Kim Kardashian talks about her true relationship with Travis Barker, Kourtney’s boyfriend, after rumors of infidelity

Kim Kardashian has denied his supposed affair with Travis Barker, Kourtney’s current boyfriend, when he was married to Shanna Moakler. The infidelity would have occurred almost two decades ago, when the drummer of Blink 182 began to savor the international success of the band.

Precisely, it was Moakler who last month pointed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star as the cause of her divorce from the musician, who would have “caught” being unfaithful.

At the moment, the artist is in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Both celebrities began dating at the end of last year and, if the model’s information is true, Kim would be in a very bad place. However, she flatly denies having crossed the line with the rocker.

The businesswoman has responded through her Instagram stories to questions related to this issue. “That story is false! We have been friends for years and I am very happy for him and Kourtney, “he said.

Barker and Kourtney They have not expressed their opinion on the allegations. Likewise, Moakler insists that he is telling the truth. “Someone sent me all their conversations and I am also close friends with the people who were there, while things were happening,” she defended in one of her last speeches.