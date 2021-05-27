Kim Kardashian talks about her alleged affair with Kourtney’s boyfriend

Earlier this month, Moakler, 46, claimed she “caught” Barker having an “affair” with the KKW Beauty founder when they married in early 2000. The former Miss USA exclusively told Us Weekly that signed the divorce papers due to the alleged infidelity of the drummer of the band Blink-182.

Barker, who has been dating Kourtney Kardashian since late 2020, previously spoke about her relationship with Kim in her 2015 book, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death and Drums, Drums, Drums. At the time, he revealed that he couldn’t stop “secretly watching” Kim and Paris Hilton in the early 2000s.

On October 24, 2019, Kim Kardashian attended the KKW Beauty launch at ULTA Beauty in New York. (© Getty Images 1178072900)

She also talked about celebrities while promoting her book in 2015: “How Can You Not Look at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was a sight for sore eyes. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t take my eyes off Kim. “

He insisted in his memoirs that he watched but “never touched” the model and businesswoman in the midst of her difficult relationship with Moakler, whom she divorced in October 2008 after four years of marriage.