Kim Kardashian surpasses Kylie Jenner in a swimsuit! | AFP

The beautiful and voluptuous Kim Kardashian shared a photo wearing a orange swimsuit with which he easily managed to surpass his younger sister Kylie jenner who is the youngest in her family, but is also the one who has the greatest economic profit.

Two great celebrities of the show business in the United States are the sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, both renowned entrepreneurs, influencers and who are part of the socialite of his country.

A day ago Kim Kardashian shared a Photo showing off her exquisite figure in a photo, in it she was standing with her hair a bit tousled, loose and we could say misaligned, although in reality she looked pretty good.

In the description of the image he wrote that he had woken up in a paradise, due to the beautiful place where he was, it was next to a pool with some palm trees around and green nature with a quite tropical aspect.

The interesting thing about her photo is that she is showing off her charms and shapely legs with an orange swimsuit that makes quite a contrast to what is seen around her, also wearing dark glasses that cover her face a little this photo could be worthy of the cover of some fashion magazine.

The beach outfit that is the older sister of Kendall jenner It consists of two garments, although she wears a third, a top with short sleeves, this piece is a bit transparent and also has a gradient from the round neck, it is a black color that ends in an orange of the same tone as her swimsuit .

Like Kylie Jenner Kim has a wide variety of beach clothes, curiously the combination of only her outfit if not the stage is that she managed to overcome her little sister, who in turn usually publishes content a little less intense than her older sister .

On several occasions Kim Kardashian has delighted her fans without any garment, of course the image is well cared for, this has been on more than one occasion, something different with Kylie who up to that point has been a little more reserved could be said to be counted his appearances of this type.

During the most recent years, many Internet users and perhaps some other media have bet that there is a “rivalry” between them because the youngest of the clan began a couple of years ago to show extreme physical changes, managing to become an extremely beautiful woman.

This is because it was precisely thanks to Kim Kardashian that her family and sisters began to be better known, in large part also because of reality. KUWTK (Keeping Up With The Kardashian) for years the main protagonist and who managed to conquer the public steadily was Kim.

Quickly his name was related to fashion, glamor, success, beauty and influencer, however as the 14 years of reality passed and with the 20 seasons, these characteristics began to be shared with his sisters, especially with the youngest of whom he was mentioned he had “come” to replace his older sister Kim kardashian.

This he commented in one of the episodes of the reality show, obviously after he underwent certain aesthetic adjustments and managed to have his current appearance, although it should be noted that Kim herself has also gone through the scalpel on more than one occasion, to tell the truth she is known as the queen of surgeries.

They both adore each other and are very good sisters to each other, despite the fact that on constant occasions we have seen how they have some friction between all of them, but in the end this happens in every family, don’t you think?