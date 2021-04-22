Kim Kardashian surpasses Kylie Jenner in a brown swimsuit!

1/4

With a photograph of several of the followers of both Kim Kardashian and Kylie jenner fell in love with both of them once more when they saw them in swimsuitHowever, it was the older sister who surpassed the young businesswoman.

Undoubtedly both sisters are two beautiful women, despite the age difference because Kim Kardashian is 41 years old and Kylie 23, despite this they look just as beautiful and flirtatious, definitely her older sister knows very well how to take care of her curvy figure to stay young and beautiful.

The photograph that was shared was on the official Instagram of Kim kardashianJust two hours ago, both she and her sister are wearing similar swimsuits in both style and color, only Kardashian’s is a bit darker.

Both being two important celebrities of entertainment and business as well as Instagram stars, the oldest has more than 215 million followers, while the youngest of the Kardashian Jenner clan has 226 million respectively.

In the Photo We see them sunbathe a bit, they are reclining on wooden beds with cushions in a light gray tone, it seems that the whole scene where they are was done exactly to perfection so that the two look just as captivating.

Because they are even doing the same pose with their bodies, the only difference that is noticeable is the position of the hands, this because Kim had one of her hands above her head and Jenner seemed to be just adjusting them, they captured the images just when he was making that move.

In just two hours since the photo of the Kardashian Jenner sisters was published, it has more than one million 500 thousand red hearts, due to the comments where their evident beauty and amazement when seeing them together are more than 6 thousand.

It has been on a few occasions when we have the opportunity to see Kim and Kylie together in a casual photograph, other than business or for a family reunion, perhaps that is why it became popular because in addition to seeing them together immediately some Internet users began to make comparisons, to know surely who looked better.

Although in reality this data is difficult to guess, it seems that it was Kardashian who took the crown, especially because at her age she continues to have a figure as if she were 20 years younger, although of course among the comments we find some that defended Kylie a lot and They even mentioned that they were both equally beautiful, what do you think?

It was on December 25 the last photo shared by the owner of SKIMS next to her younger sister, although it was a family reunion for Christmas, from then on she shared another one where they are also wearing swimsuits so it could be considered a casual photo as the protagonist of this note, the publication date is 7 March 2020.

That particular photo has 4 million 407 thousand 600 like’s and more than 20 thousand 200 comments, which do you think the one from a year ago or two hours ago will become even more popular.

Although we have seen them together in other photos, most of them appear another of their sisters or all of them together, in reality there are very few in which they appear sharing the camera only the two of them, although they can be very different between the two, it is They sure adore each other and are inspiration both for each other not only for themselves but also for their sisters.