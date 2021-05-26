Kim Kardashian Sued by Former Staff Claiming Unpaid Wages

Kim Kardashian is reportedly being sued by seven former members of her gardening and maintenance staff. According to The Guardian and Page Six, the lawsuit alleges that Kim was “late with their pay,” that she “refused to pay overtime,” that staffers were sometimes made to “work without meal breaks,” and that 10 percent of their wages. were withheld for taxes but not sent to the government.

Page Six reports the plaintiffs — who are suing for unpaid wages and overtime — are being represented Frank Kim of Kim Legal, who told The Daily Mail, “Wage theft and other workplace violations are a widespread problem in Los Angeles. My firm is currently investigating other potential violations against these defendants, as well as other powerful families and businesses on behalf of everyday workers. “

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Kardashians gave a statement to Page Six, saying that Kim hired a third-party vendor and therefore isn’t responsible:

“These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services. Kim is not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff. Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon. “

A source close to Kim told the outlet, “She does not have a history of not paying her bills on time — never has and never will. She takes a lot of pride in paying people on time for their work so this issue has nothing to do with her and these workers are suing the wrong person. “They also pointed out that” the lawyer for the employees was very careful not to include Kim’s name in his statement or directly mention any claims against her, because he knows these employees never worked directly for Kim, only through a third-party vendor. “

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

