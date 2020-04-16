Before the coronavirus, it was common to see Kim paralyze traffic without a bra and fully made up, but now the closure has taken away her motivation.

TV star Kim Kardashian He has openly acknowledged that, due to the situation of domestic confinement derived from the coronavirus, he managed to spend quite a few days without taking a good shower and without brushing his hair properly: a dynamic that undoubtedly contrasts with the “glamorous” outfits that he used to wear in his home when the cameras of his reality show were there.

After admitting, among other things, that her mane has been a “complete disaster” for too long, the celebrity has revealed to the Refinery 29 portal that she has only done her makeup on a couple of occasions and, probably, with the sole objective of not losing some of his good customs associated with his status as a fashion and beauty guru.

“My hair is a complete mess and I’ve only done my makeup twice. The truth is, I feel great when I do. I feel like a completely different person when I finally get up off the couch and do something to regain my normalcy. But in general I don’t have that glamorous life from before, the truth is that it took too long without showering or brushing my hair “The socialite has confessed before attributing these “changes” to her role as an almost full-time mother.

“The priorities obviously change when the children have school at home and you have to organize yourself well to accommodate all their needs in your routine. I try not to put too much pressure on myself, my advice to all those mothers who are in the same situation is simply to do the best they can“Sentenced the mother of North (6), Saint (4), Chicago (2) and Psalm (11 months) along with rapper Kanye West.

