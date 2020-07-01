Kim Kardashian She is famous for her fondness for wearing girdles to conceal and refine her figure, especially in the abdomen area.

In fact, the star of E! She even has a company that is dedicated to making girdles to wear under clothing, and that are supposed to give you a great body like the one she has.

But this time, we believe that Kim He went to the extreme with this ultra tight girdle that was placed and shared on social networks. In it, she wears an abnormal wasp crepe, which slightly worried her more than 170 million followers on Instagram.

It turns out that the most famous of the sisters Kardashian, placed herself in front of a mirror with a corset-type sash, but oh my! Will you be able to breathe? A waist is seen, which surely measures less than 60 centimeters of the models.

And some of his fans of Kim Kardashian They noticed the exaggeration of the girdle and made comments like: « It’s crazy », « Everything about this is very sick and twisted … she has daughters » or « What a waist! » .