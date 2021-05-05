Kim Kardashian speaks out before the Colombian demonstrations and upset the networks

Colombia has been a week of demonstrations and in this context, many personalities worldwide have expressed solidarity with the current situation that the country is going through through their social networks.

One of those who surprised to pronounce on the subject and that she even sparked her Trending Topic was the billionaireto Kim kardashian who retweeted information that refers to the difficult socio-political situation facing the country on account of the tax reform and the rejection of the government of the President Iván Duque.

Please do not ignore this post before sharing it on your social networks. We need as much international attention and intervention as possible, ”reads the post that Kim reposted.

Please do not scroll past these without sharing on your socials. We need as much international attention and intervention as possible # SOSCOLOMBIA pic.twitter.com/RFfs8pBTzi – FELIPE (@felipemnzp) May 4, 2021

The fact that the ex-wife of Kanye west shared the message with his almost 70 million followers on Twitter upset social networks, because gave a greater scope to the post and, although he did not address any messages, platform users recognized his gesture since they denounced that a Colombian influencer was not showing support for his people, justifying that he does not want to enter into these sensitive topics.

Kim Kardashian // any influencer from Medellín. pic.twitter.com/kqhBLx6o37 – Juan (@ _juanr17) May 4, 2021

Kim Kardashian gives visibility to the situation in Colombia and you with your 1,000 followers do not want to demonstrate because you think this has nothing to do with you? pic.twitter.com/7ZEmmDcn86 – Andrea Arteaga (@ AndreaArtehaga1) May 5, 2021

Colombia is on national strike in protest of the tax reform in the country, which aims to put VAT on public services, in addition to charging an income tax to low and middle-income people. Faced with protests by Colombians, the police responded with repression, violence, firearms, and brutality. Consequently, there are deaths, even minors, injured and missing people.