Kim Kardashian Slams Kourtney Kardashian for Degrading Nanny

Welp, looks like there’s still some unresolved drama between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian over on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Things got heated in Thursday night’s episode, when Kim confronted Kourtney about degrading her children’s nanny in public.

“She said that she felt so degraded by you and you just started yelling at her,” Kim said, to which Kourtney replied “oh my god, she’s lying,” going on to claim that the childcare professional had called her son Reign a ” roll.”

Kim wasn’t having this, and continued to call Kourtney, saying “you can’t even keep a nanny.” And this lead Kourtney to say “shut the fuck up” and “honestly, the way you’re talking is wild, you keep projecting all your bullshit onto me.”

Kourtney later told Khloé, “It’s just f * cked up. She’s just that person that uses, like, shit against you. That’s the stuff that makes me question, like, why would you treat your family like that? It’s so fucked up. Like, you want to, like, portray me in a way that’s not even true. It’s just bizarre. I can’t be around that energy right now. “

Wow, a lot to unpack here, including the way celebs in general treat the people they employ, ahem. Anyway, the Kardashians ended up making a “negativity jar” so go ahead and watch that go down in the recap below:

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

You love all the deets on celeb news and drama. So do we! Let’s overanalyze them together.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io