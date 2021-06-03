Kim Kardashian shows off her heart attack curves in ‘spicy’ photo

Kim Kardashian, the famous American model, continues to dazzle and fall in love with her loyal followers on social networks, by showing off her charms and beauty in her relaxing break away from the catwalks.

Via Instagram, the American businesswoman released the photographs showing how she sunbathes sitting on a cot next to her home’s pool, accompanied by the following message.

Read also: Ignacia Michelson shows off her great figure with a hot photograph in a tiny swimsuit

“225 THOUSAND I LOVE YOU FOR LIFE,” he wrote.

This publication has received more than 3.5 million likes and more than 15 thousand comments from its more than 225 million followers on Instagram, where they show their love for the lifestyle of the famous model Kim Kardashian.

Read also: Erika Fernández poses as daring in a lace outfit