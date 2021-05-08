Kim Kardashian shows off her curves with ‘spicy’ black swimsuit

Kim kardashianAmerican model and socialite never ceases to amaze us this 2021. At the beginning of the year he announced his separation with the rapper Kanye west; however, since then, she has been very active in her networks and her new projects.

This week he had left his millions of followers speechless with a photo in a string swimsuit, but this Saturday, he decided to pamper his fans again and hit the networks with his latest image.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur showed off her figure in an elegant, yet daring black swimsuit as she posed leaning against a palm tree. The photo is about to reach a million likes in a matter of minutes

A day ago, Kardashian had already surprised with a one-piece swimsuit, making it clear that she looks better than ever, so her followers did not miss the opportunity to leave her one or the other compliments in the comments.