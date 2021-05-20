Kim Kardashian shows off her curves with a tight micro dress | AFP

It is something more than usual to see the beautiful socialite Kim Kardashian showing off her figure with peculiar outfits, just as she did recently with a short dress in a brown color that apparently was made of leather.

A day ago he shared this image on Instagram, in addition to showing us this beautiful dress, he was asking his followers, although it was more like asking for advice on footwear, since he did not know which of the two sneakers looked better on him.

Like any celebrity from both social networks and the showbiz It is very normal that they have a vast closet with a great variety not only of clothing but also with shoes and accessories, it would not even be a surprise if they had repeated clothing.

In the case of Kim kardashian It is definitely something more than obvious, for years we have had the opportunity to see content on your Instagram account, Twitter and even KUWTK the reality show that she starred alongside her sisters and mom.

Being a model and businesswoman as well as being a socialite, she has had the fortune to collect as much as she wants, thanks to the fortune she has, she can buy any garment that she likes and even precisely because of her popularity some large fashion houses have given her clothes of the most exclusive.

Since the older sister of Kylie jenner began with her fame, she has managed to impose fashion among her followers, it is practically certain that when wearing any garment, accessory or footwear some of her millions of followers will make sure to achieve the same thing that she is wearing or perhaps an approximate one.

The same happens with clothes that are sometimes quite out of the ordinary, as happened with full suits that looked like latex, since apparently both she and her sister Kourtney Kardashian lasted a long time to put them on due to sticking a little on your skin.

It seems that Kim brought back this fashion of using latex, since the brown dress that she shared a day ago could be made of this material, as you observed is quite tiny but not enough to show its later charms.

What is striking is that the back has only a few straps that support this garment, in addition to appearing a bit indecisive about the footwear because it did not decide on one of the two metallic strap sneakers that she was wearing, which by true they were somewhat similar between the two.

One of the sneakers she was wearing was lighter than the other, and the strap that wound around her leg was longer, the one that was light brown.

The businesswoman was combining a small bag that on the back had a beautiful brown color and on the front it was a beautiful canary yellow.

This one stood out immediately with his outfit, but as he stayed in the same range of colors the combination was not unpleasant at all, it is a good tip to take into account in terms of costumes, with his ideas some of his fans have put together outfits as combinable as possible.

The photo of Kim Kardashian has more than 2.8 million like’s, it also has a large number of comments in total it has 31.4 thousand some of them admire not only her beauty but the impressiveness of her closet that surely is one one of the best in the United States and other parts of the world