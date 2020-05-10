Kim Kardashian shows her never-before-seen intimate photos of her mother | Instagram Special

The socialite Kim Kardashian surprises on social networks by showing photos never seen before, nor by her own family, on social networks. Kayne West’s wife showed very intimate photos of her mother when she was young and of her wedding with Rob Kardashian (the father of Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Rob Kardashian).

The socialite and businesswoman showed a video on her social networks where she explained the origin of the photos and how very excited she was, since it was a gift for her mother Kris Jenner on Mother’s Day.

However, the gift was so important and special that he couldn’t help but share it with his followers because it represents a very important part of his life and how much he loves his family. “This is an early publication of Mother’s Day for me. mother The best mom in the whole world! He couldn’t wait to give her his gift! I live for sentimental gifts ”.

Kim Kardashian and the surprise gift for Kris Jenner

“I was so excited when I found the wedding photographer; Alfred García, who took photos of my mother and father in 1978 ”. Added Kim Kardashian in your post.

“I bought the camera she used on her wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. He never had those photos, so seeing them brought out so many happy tears. Happy Mother’s Day!”. Were the words that the socialite wrote Kim Kardashian.

Additionally, Kim Kardashian posted a photo of her mother Kris Jenner, posing in a swimsuit, where he comments Kim Kardashian that her mother had barely given birth to her younger brother Robert.

To which several users and including their own sisters, commented how surprised they were to give that great gift. In addition to complimenting the stunning beauty of his mother Kris Jenner a few years ago. There were even users, who compared their physique with the younger sister of Kim, Kylie Jenner.

