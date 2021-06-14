Kim Kardashian shows her curves on the beach posing in a nude bikini

Kim kardashian He did his thing and again monopolized the trends in social networks with a sexy postcard that he uploaded to his Instagram account.

A few hours ago, rapper Kanye West’s ex-wife left admire to show off her voluptuous curves on the beach, posing with a nude bikini that undoubtedly highlighted that body that is desired by thousands of people around the world.

As expected, the snapshot of the socialite has generated more than 3.6 million likes and almost 24 thousand good comments.

“The queen will always be the queen 😍😍”, “Tremendous body 🔥🔥” and “Wonderful woman ❤️❤️”, are some of the compliments for the also businesswoman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Days before, Kim Kardashian had already paralyzed hearts, thanks to two postcards where she appears taking a sunbath, wearing another tiny black swimsuit that little could cover her rear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

It may interest you:

Wanda Nara drives her fans crazy posing in a bikini and without retouching

This is what José Eduardo Derbez said after the accusation of having stolen a cell phone

Kris Jenner is delighted with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s love story

FILED IN:

celebrities in bikini ⋅ Kim Kardashian ⋅