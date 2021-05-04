Kim Kardashian sets the nets on fire with a string swimsuit

The model and socialite, Kim Kardashian, He continues to enjoy his single status and has demonstrated this on social networks, where he has been on the lips of several international media for his recent publications.

The median Kardashian spoiled her millions of followers with her latest photo, in which she poses in a daring ‘floss’ swimsuit, showing that she is still in great shape at 40

His photo has gone viral in a matter of hours, since his figures are excellent. The image has just over 3 million likes and hundreds of thousands of comments.

Kardashian has not spoken about her personal life since announcing her separation with the rapper, Kanye west; However, some media link her to presenter Anthony Van Jones