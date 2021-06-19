Kim Kardashian says she owes Kris Humphries an apology, her ex-husband of 72 days, but apparently the man is not interested. HA!

The 40-year-old KUWTK reality star confessed during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion that she tried multiple times to apologize to her ex-husband, Kris Humphries, for the way she handled her 72-day marriage to him.

“I tried to do it (apologize). I tried calling him for months. “

Kim Kardashian said she once approached Humphries at the Beverly Hills Hotel, while she was with her daughter North and pregnant with Saint, but things didn’t go well.

“I saw him and all his friends got up from the table, we had the tables next to each other,” she said. “All his friends got up and greeted me and he literally just looked at me and didn’t even speak to me.”

Earlier in the episode, Kim admitted:

“I was so nervous about breaking up with someone. I totally handled it the wrong way. I completely broke up with him in the worst way and I couldn’t – I just didn’t know how to deal with it. I learned a lot from that. “

Kim also explained that Kris Humphries is a “religious” man and he wanted a marriage annulment so that failed marriage would not be on his record, which is why he claimed fraud in his statement – not because she was cheating on him. to marry her.

“If I was mature, I would have wanted the annulment too,” Kim said. “I wish I had been married just once.”

Currently Kim Kardashian is divorcing Kanye West, it is her third divorce. Her first marriage was to Damon Thomas.

And is that Kourtney, Kris and Khloe agreed that this marriage with Humphries was not going to last, the momager confessed that she told Kim that she could get out of it the night before the wedding.

“I thought, OK, everyone, you know, we are filming this for a TV show. If I quit, I’ll be known as the runaway bride forever and it’ll be a great joke, ”Kim confessed, putting her nerves down on her fear.

So, even she knew it wouldn’t work! LOL!

Kim Kardashian says she owes Kris Humphries an apology. Funny that the momager and the sisters “confess” that they thought that marriage was not going to last … EVERYONE knew that it was not going to last. COME ON! They looked so FAKE !!! (Although Humphries himself said that their marriage was NOT fake) Kim was desperate for someone to ask her to marry him, they even repeated the scene of the proposal several times … PULEAHSE !!! I understand that Humphries ignored her, and wants nothing to do with her, the humiliation was tremendous … and the horrible divorce war, Kim was already pregnant with Kanye, you can read about that here. Would they forgive something like that?

nope!

